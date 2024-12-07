Iranian, Saudi FMs discuss Syria developments

Araghchi and Farhan met on Saturday on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2024 in Qatar.

They discussed Tehran-Riyadh bilateral issues as well as regional developments including in Syria where government forces are fighting terrorist groups that launched an offensive from their stronghold in the western province of Idlib on November 27.

Araghchi mentioned the issues that he had discussed with Russian and Turkish foreign ministers within the framework of the Astana peace process, as well as the negotiations he had held with regional leaders during his tour in the past few days.

The Saudi foreign minister, on his part, said that Riyadh supports a halt to violence in Syria, adding that focus should be put on holding dialog and finding a political solution to address issues in that country.

Syria was also a main topic of discussions that the Iranian foreign minister held with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

Araghchi emphasized the need for cooperation among regional countries for the political resolution of the crisis in Syria.

The two officials met on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, saying that the global event should be used as an opportunity to help establish security and stability in West Asia.

Before that meeting, the top Iranian diplomat held talks with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan and the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

The Iranian foreign minister arrived in Qatar early on Saturday to take part in the Doha Forum 2024 that is held on December 7-8.

