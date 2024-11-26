Araghchi, Guterres discuss developments in Gaza, Lebanon

In continuation of his bilateral meetings, Abbas Araghchi held talks with Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the 10th meeting of the World Forum of the Alliance of Civilizations of the United Nations on Tuesday evening.

The two officials exchanged views on a number of issues, especially humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza amid the ongoing Israeli war as well as developments related to Lebanon.

The top Iranian diplomat emphasized the need for dialogue and interaction to resolve international problems and also referred to the role the Islamic Republic has played in advancing dialogues among civilizations and cultures.

Araghchi also pointed to extremely dire humanitarian situation in Gaza and Lebanon and informed the Secretary-General about his recent contacts and consultations with regional countries to stop the genocide and aggression of the Israeli regime in the region.

The UN chief also expressed concern over the current situation in the West Asia region and expressed hope that with the efforts made, a ceasefire in Lebanon and Gaza is expected to be implemented soon.

