Iran FM attends 10th Global Forum of UN Alliance of Civilizations

Araqhchi arrived in Lisbon on Monday to attend the high-level meeting at the joint invitation of the United Nations and the Portuguese foreign minister. The forum is being held in the town of Cascais from November 25–27.

On the sidelines of the forum, he held discussions with his counterparts from Slovenia and Bosnia about pressing global issues.

In a meeting with Tanja Fajon, foreign minister of Slovenia, Araqhchi emphasized the need for accountability among all nations, particularly those supporting the Israeli regime, to halt its crimes and warmongering against Palestinians.

He expressed concerns over Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza and its aggression in Lebanon and other regional countries, describing the situation in West Asia as extremely perilous.

Iran’s top diplomat also met with Elmedin Konaković, his counterpart from Bosnia and Herzegovina. Araghchi stressed the importance of mobilizing the global community to stop the Israeli regime’s genocide of Palestinians and to put an end to its onslaught on Lebanon.

4353**2050