Malaysia hails ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu as victory for justice and humanity

This decision will help alleviate the sufferings of the Palestinian people, Anwar Ibrahim said on Saturday, as reported by the New Straits Times. He described the ICC's move as "rational", emphasizing that it is based on evidence of oppression, violence, and ongoing atrocities.

The ICC issued the warrants on Thursday, accusing Netanyahu and Gallant of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and using starvation as a weapon against Gaza's population. The malaysian prime minister stated that Malaysia supports the ICC's decision and affirmed that Netanyahu should face arrest if he travels outside the occupied territories.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also expressed strong support for the ICC's ruling, urging its implementation as a means of restoring global trust in the international system.

He called for unity within the Islamic world, according to Anadolu Agency, stressing that “we must set aside our differences, adopt a unified stance, and act as one".

Erdogan further emphasized that the ICC's "courageous" decision should be enforced by all member states of the court to reaffirm humanity’s faith in the international legal order.

