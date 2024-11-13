Nov 13, 2024, 9:03 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85658980
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Al-Aqsa Storm opened new path for Palestinian resistance, says Hamas representative

Nov 13, 2024, 9:03 PM
News ID: 85658980
Al-Aqsa Storm opened new path for Palestinian resistance, says Hamas representative

Mashhad, IRNA – The representative of Hamas in Iran, Khaled Qaddoumi, stated that the October 7 operation against the Zionist regime – widely referred to as Al-Aqsa Storm – has disrupted political equations in the region, creating a new path for Palestinian resistance. He emphasized that resistance remains the only way to secure Palestinian rights.

Speaking on Wednesday, Qaddoumi criticized some Arab countries for normalizing relations with Israel, noting that before Al-Aqsa Storm, these actions emboldened the Zionist regime in seeking to solidify its regional position.

However, he said that the operation has changed everything and has paved the way for a new future for Palestine.

Qaddoumi pointed to the United States’ support for Israel, describing it as a “cancerous tumor” sustained by American backing since the early 20th century.

He highlighted that the US currently funds 70% of Israel’s military budget, further supporting crimes against Palestinians following Al-Aqsa Storm.

He urged young people to remain aware of global developments, noting that there is no difference between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, who, during his presidential campaign, promised to end the conflict.

Qaddoumi said that Trump seeks to put an end to this war by eliminating Hamas and Hezbollah to benefit Israel, as he had earlier relocated the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

He affirmed Hamas' commitment to resisting the Israeli military, rejecting the “humiliating” diplomatic approaches pursued in the past. He reiterated that only resistance could confront Israel and achieve Palestinian freedom.

9341**2050

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .