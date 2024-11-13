Al-Aqsa Storm opened new path for Palestinian resistance, says Hamas representative

Speaking on Wednesday, Qaddoumi criticized some Arab countries for normalizing relations with Israel, noting that before Al-Aqsa Storm, these actions emboldened the Zionist regime in seeking to solidify its regional position.

However, he said that the operation has changed everything and has paved the way for a new future for Palestine.

Qaddoumi pointed to the United States’ support for Israel, describing it as a “cancerous tumor” sustained by American backing since the early 20th century.

He highlighted that the US currently funds 70% of Israel’s military budget, further supporting crimes against Palestinians following Al-Aqsa Storm.

He urged young people to remain aware of global developments, noting that there is no difference between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, who, during his presidential campaign, promised to end the conflict.

Qaddoumi said that Trump seeks to put an end to this war by eliminating Hamas and Hezbollah to benefit Israel, as he had earlier relocated the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

He affirmed Hamas' commitment to resisting the Israeli military, rejecting the “humiliating” diplomatic approaches pursued in the past. He reiterated that only resistance could confront Israel and achieve Palestinian freedom.

