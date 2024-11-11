Nov 12, 2024, 3:00 AM
Journalist ID: 5537
News ID: 85656828
T T
0 Persons

Tags

West Asia region must ensure its own security: Advisor to UAE pres.

Nov 12, 2024, 3:00 AM
News ID: 85656828
West Asia region must ensure its own security: Advisor to UAE pres.

Tehran, IRNA - Anwar Mohammed Gargash, the advisor to the president of the United Arab Emirates on international affairs has said that the West Asia region must take responsibility for its security and stability by own.

"The region is going through a dangerous phase and needs dialogue and diplomacy", Gargash was quoted by an Arab media outlet while he was attending a strategic conference in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Former Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs of the UAE emphasized the priority of diplomacy and support for political solutions in all crises in the region.

While pointing to regional escalation, he said that the tension between Iran and the Israeli regime should not become a permanent prospect in the strategic scene of the region.

Gargash also emphasized the necessity of forming an independent Palestinian state and that the Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip need security and peace.

 The Emirati official called for increased international efforts to send humanitarian aid and protect the lives of civilians in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

4399

0 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .