West Asia region must ensure its own security: Advisor to UAE pres.

"The region is going through a dangerous phase and needs dialogue and diplomacy", Gargash was quoted by an Arab media outlet while he was attending a strategic conference in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Former Minister of State for Federal National Council Affairs of the UAE emphasized the priority of diplomacy and support for political solutions in all crises in the region.

While pointing to regional escalation, he said that the tension between Iran and the Israeli regime should not become a permanent prospect in the strategic scene of the region.

Gargash also emphasized the necessity of forming an independent Palestinian state and that the Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip need security and peace.

The Emirati official called for increased international efforts to send humanitarian aid and protect the lives of civilians in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

