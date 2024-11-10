Iran calls for expulsion of Israel from United Nations

Gharibabadi made the plea while addressing a joint ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the Arab League in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Sunday. The meeting took place ahead of an emergency summit on Monday.

Gharibabadi expressed gratitude to Saudi Arabia for convening the summit to address the Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

He described the developments in Gaza and Lebanon as a shame for humanity and highlighted the injustice faced by a nation deprived of its fundamental rights for over seven decades due to occupation and aggression.

The Iranian official criticized the unwavering support of the United States and Western countries for Israel's continued crimes in the region, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, ethnic cleansing, racial discrimination, and genocide against the defenseless Palestinian people.

He said that Israel, as an “illegitimate offspring” of Western interests, has evaded accountability and responsibility for too long, emphasizing that Palestinian people have the legitimate right to resist occupation.

While acknowledging the collective and individual efforts of member states, Gharibabadi deemed these actions insufficient. He said the Islamic Republic of Iran expects more concrete and practical measures to halt the Israeli crimes.

Recalling the resolutions from the first joint summit of Islamic and Arab leaders, he called for immediate attention to critical issues such as establishing a ceasefire in Palestine and Lebanon, reopening humanitarian corridors, freeing all Palestinian prisoners, the dignified return of refugees to their homeland, and reconstruction efforts in Gaza.

Gharibabadi also pointed out Israel's hostile actions against the legitimacy of the United Nations, including “tearing up” the UN Charter, attacking the UN Secretary-General and banning UNRWA activities in the occupied territories, as well as the killing of hundreds of UN workers.

“Now is the time to expel the Zionist regime from the United Nations,” he reiterated.

