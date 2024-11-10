12 terrorists killed, arrested in IRGC operation in southeastern Iran

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Brigadier General Ahmad Shafaei stated that the IRGC Ground Forces at Quds Base in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in southeast Iran, have so far inflicted heavy blows on the terrorist teams in the southeast of the country during the operational exercise titled "Martyrs of Security" that began in the Province on October 26.

He also mentioned that two terrorists had surrendered to security forces.

The IRGC Ground Forces are committed to continuing their efforts against the terrorists in the region, he emphasized.

