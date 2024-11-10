Nov 10, 2024, 5:56 PM
News ID: 85655459
T T
3 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

12 terrorists killed, arrested in IRGC operation in southeastern Iran

Nov 10, 2024, 5:56 PM
News ID: 85655459
12 terrorists killed, arrested in IRGC operation in southeastern Iran

Zahedan, IRNA - The spokesperson for the "Martyrs of Security" operational drill at the Quds Headquarters of the IRGC Ground Forces has said that three terrorists were killed and nine others were arrested during the operation.

In an interview with IRNA on Sunday, Brigadier General Ahmad Shafaei stated that the IRGC Ground Forces at Quds Base in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, located in southeast Iran, have so far inflicted heavy blows on the terrorist teams in the southeast of the country during the operational exercise titled "Martyrs of Security" that began in the Province on October 26.

He also mentioned that two terrorists had surrendered to security forces.

The IRGC Ground Forces are committed to continuing their efforts against the terrorists in the region, he emphasized.

3266**2050

3 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .