Qatar rejects news of suspending mediation to end Gaza war

According to IRNA's Saturday night report, Majed al-Ansari gave a clarification on his X social media post that Doha had informed the relevant parties 10 days ago of its intentions about suspending mediation efforts until the parties show “their willingness and seriousness” to end the Gaza war.

Al-Ansari clarified that the statement actually meant that Doha will start another round of negotiations involving others to end the brutal war and the widespread suffering of civilians and end the catastrophic situation in the Gaza Strip.

In that scenario, Qatar will be at the forefront of efforts to end the war and return the prisoners, he said, adding that “Qatar does not want mediation to become a tool for blackmailing Doha”.

The spokesman argued that since the failure of the first ceasefire and the agreement to swap women and children, there have been violation of commitments that were reached as a result of mediation.

We witnessed the abuse of negotiations in order to continue the war aimed at achieving worthless political goals, Al-Ansari said without naming any party to the ceasefire talks held in Doha and Cairo.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar reiterated Doha's commitment to support the Palestinian nation until they achieve all their rights, including the formation of an independent state with East al-Quds as its capital.

