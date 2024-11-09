Iraq strongly opposes use of its territory for attacks on Iran

Al-Araji received the Iranian military attaché in Baghdad, Major General Majid Gholipour, in his office on Saturday.

The media office of the National Security Adviser stated in a statement that the two sides discussed ways to enhance the security and stability of the two countries and activate the memoranda of understanding to control the borders, as well as continue cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and smuggling.

Al-Araji reiterated Iraq's position in strongly opposing the use of its airspace to violate neighboring Iran or any country in the region.

