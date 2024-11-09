Nov 9, 2024, 6:34 PM
News ID: 85654409
T T
0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Iraq strongly opposes use of its territory for attacks on Iran

Nov 9, 2024, 6:34 PM
News ID: 85654409
Iraq strongly opposes use of its territory for attacks on Iran

Baghdad, IRNA - Iraq's National Security Advisor Qasim Mohammad Jalal al-Araji has reaffirmed Iraq's strong opposition to the use of its airspace for any violations against neighboring Iran or any country in the region.

Al-Araji received the Iranian military attaché in Baghdad, Major General Majid Gholipour, in his office on Saturday.

The media office of the National Security Adviser stated in a statement that the two sides discussed ways to enhance the security and stability of the two countries and activate the memoranda of understanding to control the borders, as well as continue cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and smuggling.

Al-Araji reiterated Iraq's position in strongly opposing the use of its airspace to violate neighboring Iran or any country in the region.

3266**2050

0 Persons
journalistAmin Mohammadzadegan Khoei

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .