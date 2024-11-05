FM Araghchi says Iran not after tension

Unlike the Zionist regime, Iran never wants to escalate tensions; however, according to Article 51 of the UN Charter, it has the full right to defend itself and will respond to the Israeli aggression in appropriate time and situation, Araghchi said, speaking in a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Tuesday.

The brutal nature of the Zionists in Gaza and Lebanon has become more prominent with the escalation of aggression and reckless attacks, he added.

He appreciated the Pakistani officials' positions against the Israeli aggression.

Meanwhile, Ishaq Dar condemned the aggressive crime of the Zionist regime against Iran and stressed the strong positions of Tehran and Islamabad against Israel's illegal actions in the occupied territories.

Slamming the continuation of the Israeli regime's crimes in Gaza and their devastating consequences on the Middle East region, Ishaq Dar said Israel has committed a clear violation of international laws, the United Nations Charter, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The current tragedies in Gaza are caused by the deprivation of the Palestinians' legitimate right to freedom and independence, he added.

He also appreciated Tehran's support for Islamabad's membership in the BRICS and stressed developing relations between Iran and Pakistan, especially in regional and international bodies.

He added that the meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation is scheduled to be held in Jeddah on November 11, and Iran and Pakistan continue their efforts to help the Palestinians and the ceasefire.

Tehran and Islamabad are determined to cooperate against the threat of terrorism and expand bilateral cooperation, Ishaq Dar said.

9376**9417