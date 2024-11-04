IRGC has precise information about meetings of enemy intelligence services to destabilize region: Cmdr.

Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour addressed tribal leaders on Monday during a conference in Sistan and Baluchestan, a southeastern border province of Iran, stating that the terrorist acts in this region are deliberate and are being orchestrated with the assistance of enemy intelligence services.

He added that the enemy's mercenary agents' movements in the southeastern region of the country are coordinated with the Zionist regime so that whenever this regime acts, their mercenaries also carry out terrorist acts against the people in the southeast.

He referred to the ringleader of a recently killed terrorist group in southeastern Iran, stating that this individual was one of the leaders of such groups and was considered a foreign national.

He added that the mercenary terrorists active in the region are not Iranian at all and are committing acts of terrorism against the people while forging Iranian documents.

Brigadier General Pakpour emphasized, “These individuals commute in this region to destabilize the country and serve the Zionist regime. The enemy aims to seriously challenge the country through such actions.”

