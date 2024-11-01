Zionists resort to Iranophobia by arresting Israelis on so-called suspicion of spying for Iran

As part of a senario to level baseless allegations to promote propaganda against the Islamic Republic, the Zionists have resorted to media hype.

The Israeli head of prisons has announced specifying a special unit in prisons for those who had been arrested on suspicion of spying for Tehran, IRNA on Friday quoted the Israeli media Makor Rishon as saying.

The measure comes after Israeli far-right national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had made unfounded comments on some arrests made in line with anti-Iran propaganda.

