Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Oct. 31

--- Parliament okays gov’t bill to raise Iran’s quota in IMF

Members of the Iranian Parliament granted the government the authorization to increase Iran’s quota in the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During Wednesday’s open session, lawmakers prioritized and subsequently passed the general terms of a bill to raise Iran’s quota in the IMF.

--- Iran lifts iPhone ban, allows new imports after 2023 freeze

Iranians will soon be able to purchase the newest iPhone models—iPhone 14, 15, and 16—after authorities lifted a ban on importing Apple’s latest products, according to an announcement on Wednesday.

The prohibition on iPhone imports had been in place since 2023, but the country’s telecommunications minister confirmed the shift, saying new models would now be registered in Iran.

-- Exports of mineral products surpass $6.3b in H1: IMIDRO

Iran’s exports of mining and mineral industries products topped $6.3 billion in the first six months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-September 21), registering a one-percent drop in terms of value compared to a year earlier, according to the Iranian Mines & Mining Industries Development & Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

-- Tehran Festival Awards ‘A Short Film About Kids’

In a celebration of cinematic talent, “A Short Film About Kids’ has been awarded at the 41st Tehran International Short Film Festival.

Directed by Ibrahim Handal, this neo-realist short film follows a group of Palestinian children as they embark on a quest to see the sea for the first time.

-- Minister: Iran Ready to Expand Trade, Transit Ties With Turkey

Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban development Farzaneh Sadegh has described Iran and Turkey as major players in the West Asia region, emphasizing both countries’ roles in facilitating goods and energy transit between East and West.

During Turkey’s National Day celebration in here, Sadegh highlighted the the critical role of both countries in regional trade and energy transit, and a noted their strategic positions as bridges between Asia and Europe and that this collaboration strengthens peace, stability, and security across the region.

-- Uzbekistan, Iran Eye 10-Fold Rise in Trade With PTA Deal

Iran and Uzbekistan have reached initial agreements to engage in preferential trade to increase their bilateral exchanges by 10 times. A senior official at Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) said that the agreements had been reached during a visit by Uzbekistan’s minister of trade Laziz Kudratov to Tehran last week.

Akbar Godari, who leads TPO’s office for Central Asia trade, said that the signing of a preferential trade agreement (PTA) would allow Iran and Uzbekistan to increase their trade to $5 billion per year from a current value of just $0.5 billion.

--Iran condemns Israeli obstruction of UNRWA aid to Palestinian refugees

The Iranian ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, has condemned Israel's recent actions aimed at hindering the operations of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine refugees in the occupied territories.

Addressing the UN Security Council on Tuesday, Iravani described UNRWA as the "foundation for all humanitarian efforts in Gaza," a region he described as facing "an unyielding wave of destruction and hardship" due to Israeli actions.

-- Mosimane's mission: Can he turn Esteghlal's fortune around?

South African tactician Pitso Mosimane faces a stern test as he prepares to lead Esteghlal against Tractor in the Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League on Thursday. The former Al Ahly and Al Ahli Saudi FC manager is tasked with reviving the fortunes of one of Iran’s most storied clubs, a challenge that has proven daunting for many.

Since taking over the reins at Esteghlal, Mosimane has been working tirelessly to instill a winning mentality within the squad. His arrival followed a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Kheybar, a result that underscored the depth of the challenges facing the Tehran-based club. The South African has been keen to address the underlying issues plaguing the team, focusing on tactical discipline, mental fortitude, and a collective desire to succeed.

-- Asian Film Festival Barcelona hosting six feature films from Iran

Six feature films from Iran are present at the 12th Asian Film Festival Barcelona (AFFBCN), which was launched in the Spanish city on October 24.

The Iranian films include “A Childless Village” directed by Reza Jamali, “Green Plum Season” by Ali Bayat, “Junks and Dolls” by Manijeh Hekmat, “The Ropewalker Memories” by Hamed Rajabi, “Waltz for Three” by Arman Zarrinkoub, and “When You Were Not Here” by Kaveh Sajjadi Hosseini.

