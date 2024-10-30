Ceasefire in Lebanon expected in next few hours: PM Mikati

According to IRNA's Thursday morning report citing other media sources, Mikati said in a statement that he is hopeful as Amos Hochstein, Washington’s top envoy tasked with averting a war is in the occupied territories to hold talks with Israeli officials.

Our condition for a ceasefire is the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701 and the deployment of the Lebanese army on the country’s borders, Mikati said, adding that “we are fully prepared to implement it."

He noted that the full implementation of Resolution 1701 will lead to a long-term peace in southern Lebanon but said that "a ceasefire must be established with American guarantees”.

Reuters news agency claimed on Wednesday that the United States has proposed a 60-day ceasefire between Lebanon's Hezbollah and the Zionist regime in order to prepare the ground for the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701.

But some media outlets have said that a renewed feud between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his war minister Yoav Gallant could throw a wrench into the mission of Biden's envoy to Tel Aviv.

Hochstein with meet separately with Zionist President Isaac Herzog as well as Netanyahu and Gallant on in an effort to persuade them for a truce.

Since October 8 last year, a day after the Israeli military launched a genocidal war on Gaza, the Zionist forces and Hezbollah fighters have been engaged in exchange of fires along Lebanon’s southern borders.

Bust fighting intensified in recent months after the Zionist regime started targeting residential areas of Lebanon with warplanes and artillery as well as assassinated resistance commanders and leaders including Hezbollah chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

