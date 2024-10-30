Iranian officials congratulate Sheikh Naim Qassem on his election as Hezbollah leader

Sheikh Naim Qassem was named as new Hezbollah leader on Tuesday by the movement’s Shura Council to succeed Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah who was assassinated by the Israeli regime in an airstrike in Lebanon’s capital Beirut on September 27.

In a message to Sheikh Naim Qassem, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian congratulated him on the new post Tuesday.

Pezeshkian said considering the current sensitive conditions, defending Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity as well as the lofty ideals of the resistance front and the oppressed people of Palestine is of “historical importance”.

Iran's Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf also congratulated Sheikh Naim Qassem on his appointment to the top Hezbollah position.

Qalibaf said in his message that the resistance front, thanks to prominent figures like Sheikh Qassem, will remain victorious in the fight against the Zionist regime.

While commemorating Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Qalibaf said enemies should realize that the martyrdom of the brilliant figures of the resistance front will not disrupt the goals of the struggle against Israel.

Iran's Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei also issued a message and congratulated Sheikh Naim Qassem on his appointment as the new Hezbollah leader.

In a congratulatory message on Wednesday, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi hailed the election of Sheikh Naim Qassem, saying that it will definitely open a new chapter in Hezbollah’s struggle against the Zionist regime.

Araghchi added that Hezbollah will become stronger under the leadership of Sheikh Qassem, expressing assurance that the resistance movement will soon achieve victory in the fight against “the axis of evil”.

Chief Commander of the Iranian Army Major General Abdurrahim Mousavi also said in a congratulatory message that Sheikh Qassem’s election indicates Hezbollah’s determination to continue the path of fighting against the “faked Zionist regime” until the lofty goals of the resistance front are realized.

Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, hailed the election of Sheikh Naism Qassem as new Hezbollah leader as well.

"This blessed election guarantees the unstoppable and glorious path of Islamic resistance in Lebanon and the strong determination of the proud fighters of Hezbollah to save the oppressed Palestinian nation from the yoke of the Zionist invaders and their criminal supporters," Salami said in his message addressed to Sheikh Naim Qassem.

