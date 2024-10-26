Oct 26, 2024, 7:41 PM
Iran’s new ambassador to Denmark meets FM Araghchi

Tehran, IRNA - On the eve of the departure of Iran's new ambassador to Denmark to his mission, the Minister of Foreign Affairs emphasized the necessity of pursuing the policy of interaction and constructive dialogue within the framework of the foreign policy of the 14th government with Europe.

Mohammad Reza Sajjadi, the new ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Denmark met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi before his Departure to Copenhagen and presented a report on the mission site and the process of further development of bilateral relations.

In this meeting, while pointing out issues on the agenda of bilateral relations, Araghchi emphasized the necessity of pursuing the policy of interaction and constructive dialogue, within the framework of the foreign policy of the 14th government with Europe, and wished the new ambassador success in his new responsibility.

Mohammad Reza Sajjadi has previously served in the positions of Assistant Director General of South Asia, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Geneva, Director General of International Political Affairs, Head of the Indian Subcontinent Department, and Deputy Permanent Representative of Iran to SCAP.

