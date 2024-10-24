By implementing achievements of BRICS summit, plots of US and its allies will be thwarted: President Pezeshkian

At the end of his three-day visit to Russia and upon his arrival at Tehran International Mehrabad Airport, President Pezeshkian explained the plans and achievements of this visit.

Emphasizing that participation in the BRICS and BRICS Plus summits brought good achievements, the Iranian president said that this was the first BRICS summit where Iran was present as a new and real BRICS member.

Referring to the presence of 30 observer countries and 6 international organizations at the BRICS summit in Russia, the Iranian president said, "BRICS actually intends to confront the unilateralism of the United States regarding the dollar, because this country can use any country whenever it wants."

He pointed out that the US wants to impose sanctions and add to the economic problems of the world.

