Iran rejects Zionist regime claim about involvement in Hezbollah op

In a statement on Wednesday night, Esmaeil Baghaei described the allegation as unfounded, a lie and deception on part of the Israeli regime.

His reaction followed an accusation leveled by the spokesperson of the Zionist regime's army against the Iranian embassy in Lebanon that it was involved in an anti-Zionist operation.

Allegation of Iranian embassy’s involvement in Hezbollah’s operation is ‘baseless’, he said.

Baghaei also referred to the continuation of the Israeli regime's aggression and crimes against regional countries over the past year and warned against any aggression against Iran's interests.

The Zionist regime has, time and again, come up with anti-Iran rhetoric and accusations to divert international attention from it ongoing bloodshed in Lebanon and the genocide of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

