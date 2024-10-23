Oct 24, 2024, 2:32 AM
Iran rejects Zionist regime claim about involvement in Hezbollah op

Iran rejects Zionist regime claim about involvement in Hezbollah op

Tehran, IRNA – The Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman has vehemently rejected a claim by the Zionist regime army that the Embassy of the Islamic Republic in Beirut was involved in a military operation by Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement against the regime.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Esmaeil Baghaei described the allegation as unfounded, a lie and deception on part of the Israeli regime.

His reaction followed an accusation leveled by the spokesperson of the Zionist regime's army against the Iranian embassy in Lebanon that it was involved in an anti-Zionist operation.

Allegation of Iranian embassy’s involvement in Hezbollah’s operation is ‘baseless’, he said.

Baghaei also referred to the continuation of the Israeli regime's aggression and crimes against regional countries over the past year and warned against any aggression against Iran's interests.

The Zionist regime has, time and again, come up with anti-Iran rhetoric and accusations to divert international attention from it ongoing bloodshed in Lebanon and the genocide of Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip.

