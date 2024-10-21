Syrian media report explosions in Damascus

Some media have also reported that one explosion has targeted a car.

The Syrian official SANA news agency said that investigations around this incident are underway.

The car explosion has been reportedly caused by a guided missile fired from a fighter jet over in the Lebanese air space, Russian Sputnik news agency said, adding that at least one person has been killed in the incident.

The news agency said that some sources have also said that the explosion has taken place by a bomb planted in the car.

There is no further report on this incident.

