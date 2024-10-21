Hezbollah fires ballistic missiles into occupied territories

The Zionist media reported on Monday that Hezbollah fired long-range ballistic missiles into the occupied Palestinian territories, which led to the activation of the Arrow Missile Defense System.

According to the report, sirens were sounded in Katzrin in the occupied Golan, and the rockets hit the southern occupied Golan.

Massive explosions were also heard in Haifa, Katzrin, and Emek HaHula.

Sirens were also sounded in Zar'it, Shtula, Shomera, and Even Menachem in western Galilee and eastern Nahariyya.

According to media reports, sirens were sounded in Snir in the Galilee, Merom in the northern Golan Heights, and Nahariyya in northern Palestine.

In addition, the Lebanese Hezbollah movement released a video of a rocket attack on the Zionist settlement of Rosh Pinna and the occupied city of Safed.

Some media outlets also reported the suspension of flights at Ben Gurion Airport for security reasons.

Orders have been issued to divert flights to Tel Aviv until further notice.

There are also reports that Hezbollah targeted Ben Gurion Airport with five drones, leading to the suspension of airport operations. The occupation regime claims to have intercepted these drones.

Sirens were also sounded in Kiryat Shmona in occupied Palestine and its surroundings.

Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal military actions, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.

In response, Hezbollah has retaliated by launching multiple attacks against the Israeli positions in the northern occupied territories. In the past few days, Hezbollah has fired hundreds of rockets, targeting key Israeli positions.

