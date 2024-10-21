Oct 21, 2024, 3:55 PM
Zionist regime will receive decisive response if it makes any mistake: Iran Army chief cmdr.

Tehran, IRNA - The top commander of the Iranian Army, Major General Abdurrahim Mousavi, has stated that the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond decisively to the Zionist regime if that regime makes any mistake, according to the spokesperson of the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, Ebrahim Rezaei.

Regarding the meeting of some members of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission of the Parliament with Major General Mousavi, Rezaei stated, “During this meeting, Major General Mousavi provided a report on the activities, programs, and actions of the Islamic Republic Army.”

He further added, “Major General Mousavi discussed the recent naval exercise of the army called IMEX 2024 , which involved the participation of three countries and observers from 11 countries. He emphasized that the exercise was carried out calmly, with full authority, and according to the plan.”

Referring to the report presented by Major General Mousavi about “Operation True Promise 2”, Rezaei emphasized, “Major General Mousavi stressed that if the Zionist regime makes any mistake, it will definitely face a decisive response from the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic.”

The spokesperson added, "Major General Mousavi stressed that the armed forces are prepared to strike a heavy blow to the Zionist enemy. He also stated that the Americans should stop supporting this criminal and child-killing regime."

Rezaei emphasized that the Iranian parliament's National Security and Foreign Policy Commission fully supports the Islamic Republic of Iran's Army in defending the country's territorial integrity and implementing future measures and programs.

