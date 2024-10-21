Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 21

** IRAN DAILY

-- Gov’t to solve production, export problems: President

Tehran is ready to cooperate extensively with Iranian manufacturers and traders to solve the production and export problems of the country, said President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Speaking in a ceremony on Sunday to mark the National Exports Day in Tehran, he noted that Iran will become stable with proper collaboration with traders and exporters as the government plans to remove obstacles for trade and production.

-- Chabahar Port upgrading commercial capacity of region: MP

A member of the Social Commission of the Parliament said the development of Chabahar Port is not only the basis for the development of trade in Iran, but also a trade gateway that helps many countries in the region to increase their trade.

Ali Kord told Iran Daily that Chabahar is the only oceanic port in Iran, the development of which not only leads to the removal of poverty from the southern and southeastern provinces of Iran, but also provides the possibility of connecting landlocked countries in the region, such as Afghanistan and Central Asian states, to high seas waters and develops their trade.

-- Overhaul operations kick off in Iranian power plants: Official

The chief executive of Iran Power Plant Repairs Company (IPPRC) announced on Sunday that the maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations have started in Iranian power stations, including Abadan’s combined-cycle power plant units.

Masoud Moradi said improving the capacity and strengthening the readiness of the country’s power plants is a priority as solving technical problems and carrying out repairs is needed to stabilize electricity generation during peak consumption days.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran to Hold Zionist Regime Accountable Over Assassination

Iran on Sunday strongly condemned the assassination of an Iranian woman and her Lebanese husband by Israeli forces in Lebanon, saying the Islamic Republic will take all necessary measures to hold the Zionist regime accountable.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei expressed his condolences to the “resilient nations of Iran and Lebanon over the martyrdom of Masoumeh Karbasi and her Lebanese husband Dr. Reza Awadeh”.

-- Steel Output Affected by Power Disruptions

Lower electricity supplies to Iranian steel producers caused a major decline in the output in the first half of the calendar year that started in late March, according to figures by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).

ISPA figures showed that steel output in Iran had dropped by up to 10% in some categories of production because of power cuts ordered for industries over the summer months when demand for cooling in the country hit record highs.

-- Natural Gas Storage Capacity to Hit 100 mcm by 2028

Iran’s Oil Ministry is expanding its natural gas storage capacity to reach a target of 100 million cubic meters (mcm) per day by 2028. CEO of Iran Gas Engineering and Development Company said that the company has been working on six new gas storage projects across the country.

Reza Noshadi said that Iran is also developing technologically-advanced compressors to use them in underground gas storage caverns. Noshadi said the compressors, that generate pressures of up to 350 bars, will undergo technical tests this winter.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Israel kills Iranian woman in Lebanon, Tehran vows retribution

Iran has vowed to hold Israel accountable after the regime killed an Iranian woman and her Lebanese husband in northern Beirut, targeting the couple’s car and then pursuing them with drones after they fled on foot.

Footage released by Israeli media on Saturday shows Masoumeh Karbasi and Reza Awadeh's car being struck repeatedly by drones on a highway in Jounieh, a predominantly Christian city north of Beirut. After three drone strikes, Awadeh, whom Hebrew media identified as a Hezbollah member, pulls over. He exits the car and rushes to the passenger side to help his wife escape. The drone continues its attack, relentlessly firing at the couple as they run hand-in-hand across a field adjacent to the highway.

-- Tehran to host intl. conference on digital games

Tehran is set to host the 7th edition of an international conference on digital games on December 10 and 11. Entitled “Digital Games Research: Trends, Technologies, and Applications”, the event will be organized by Iran Computer and Video Games Foundation, in collaboration with the Research Center for Culture, Art, and Communication.

The conference aims to bolster knowledge and technology in the field of computer games, establish a scientific network among professionals, and provide a platform for researchers, scholars, students, and industry practitioners to exchange ideas and experiences.

-- Haj Agha Ali’s house: a glimpse into Iran’s architectural heritage

Located near Rafsanjan in Kerman province, southern Iran, Haj Agha Ali’s house stands as one of the largest and most striking adobe residences in Iran, attracting visitors with its grandeur and intricate design.

Constructed in the late Qajar era by Haj Agha Ali, also known as Zaeim-Allah Rafsanjani, a prosperous 19th-century merchant, the house reflects the wealth and social prominence of its owner. Trading goods across Iran and beyond with countries like China and India, Haj Agha Ali’s thriving business enabled him to construct this extraordinary estate among

