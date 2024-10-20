Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 20

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran hosts joint IMEX 2024 naval drills in southern waters

Naval drills hosted by Iran with the participation of several foreign countries kicked off in the Indian Ocean on Saturday. The exercises, dubbed IONS Maritime Exercise (IMEX) 2024, are aimed at boosting “collective security in the region, expand multilateral cooperation, and display the goodwill and capabilities to safeguard peace, friendship and maritime security,” as reported by Iran’s state media.

Participants would practice tactics to ensure international maritime trade security, protect maritime routes, enhance humanitarian measures and exchange information on rescue and relief operations.

-- Martin takes pole in Australia Grand Prix qualifying

World Championship leader Jorge Martin of Pramac Racing put in an impressive performance on Saturday to take pole position ahead of six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez in qualifying ahead of today’s Australian Grand Prix.

Martin secured his third consecutive pole at Phillip Island and sixth of the season with a stunning time of one minute 27.296, almost six tenths of a second clear of Gresini’s Marc Marquez, who had dominated the practice sessions.

-- Khatoon set sights on further progress in Women’s Champions League

Iranian club Bam Khatoon will aim to build on an impressive group-stage run and make a deep run in the inaugural AFC Women’s Champions League when the knockout phase gets underway in March.

The 10-time Iranian league champion came from behind to beat Group B host College of Asian Scholars 2-1 last week and finish runner-up to Melbourne City with four points.

The draw for the last eight of the competition is yet to be made, but young Khatoon striker Sara Didar says she and her teammates don’t care who they will face in the next round’s single-legged tie, insisting: “We won’t be satisfied by just a place in the knockout stage.”

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Russia, Iran, Oman Begin Joint Drill in Indian Ocean

-- CEO: Gasoline Production Surpasses 129 ml/d

CEO of the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company (NIORDC) Muhammad Sadegh Azimi-Far, announced that under the Seventh Development Plan, the country’s gasoline production will increase to 129 million liters per day, adding the company will strive to achieve this goal by focusing on increasing the production of high-quality petroleum products in existing refineries and completing refinery projects with more physical progress.

-- Iran, Tanzania to Strengthen Cooperation in Livestock Industry

Iranian Minister of Agriculture Gholamreza Nouri Ghezeljeh said that Islamic Republic of Iran and Tanzania will strengthen cooperation in the field of livestock industry.

The two countries enjoy high capacities and potentials to expand their cooperation in the livestock industry, he said, emphasizing that cooperation between Iran and Tanzania will be strengthened in the fields of livestock inputs, animal husbandry industry and tropical products.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran volleyball legend Marouf turns 39

Mir Saeid Marouf Lakerani, is a name that volleyball fans in Iran and in the world will never forget. The legendary setter turned 39 on Saturday.

Marouf led Team Melli in the 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games. He is part of the golden generation, who dominated Asia for about a decade.

-- 41st Tehran International Short Film Festival opens at Mellat Cineplex

The 41st Tehran International Short Film Festival (TISFF) was inaugurated on Friday at Mellat Cineplex in Tehran with a tribute to the martyrs of Gaza.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mehdi Azarpendar, the festival secretary, said: “This festival has started with the slogan 'A Fanciful World’. Of course, we know that the world we live in now isn't all that fancy, but we hope for a time when there will be a great man in the world, making it more fantastic; a great man that calls for an end to the killing of children, so we no longer witness these tragic days.

-- European cyclists promote peace, echo Iran’s safety, official says

Iran is currently hosting a group of European motorcyclist tourists, known as “international peace ambassadors,” in a symbolic event that reflects the country’s high level of security and hospitality on the global stage, a tourism official has said.

Their journey through Iran, which began on October 12 and will conclude on October 21, involves 16 motorcyclists from various European countries, including Spain, Italy, and Portugal, Moslem Shojaei added on Thursday.

