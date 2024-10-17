Sirens blare amid Hezbollah attack on Israeli targets overnight

IRNA cited the Zionist media as reporting in the early hours of Thursday that sirens were activated in large areas of northern occupied Palestine from Al-Jalil to Nazareth.

Sirens were heard in some 130 areas across the occupied Palestinian territories simultaneously with Hezbollah’s retaliatory operation.

The Times of Israel is reporting that residents were told to take shelter in communities between the Lebanese border and the Nazareth as sirens warning of incoming rockets were heard just before 3:30am local time.

Some media also reported on the efforts of the Zionist air defense to intercept Hezbollah rockets but to no avail.

The media also announced that several rockets fell in the west of the city of Tiberias, as well.

Sirens sounded in Israel’s Arava region and the southern Negev as well after midnight local time when a drone was intercepted over the Mediterranean Sea before it crossed into airspace of occupied Palestine, the Israeli army said in a post on X.

