Flight in low visibility cause wrong landing in Grozny

Tehran, IRNA - The spokesperson and director of public relations of the Civil Aviation Organization said the flight in low visibility conditions in Grozny resulted in pilot's mistake, and added that the aviation safety commissions of the two countries are interacting to return the plane to Tehran.

The plane of Iran's Mahan Airlines made an emergency landing on the under-construction runway at Grozny Airport in the center of Chechnya, Russia on Monday.

This plane was traveling from Tehran and had to make an emergency landing in Chechnya.

Based on the available information, no one was injured in this regard.

The district attorney's office is investigating this issue.

The weekly flights of the Iranian Mahan Airline to Grozny were launched for the first time on June 10, 2024.

