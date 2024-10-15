Precious manuscript of Divan of Hafez restored in Iran

The 400-year-old manuscript of Divan of Hafez is kept in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and it was returned back to the European country after being restored in Iran.

The restoration, carried out by Astan Qods Razavi in northeast Iran, the Islamic Republic’s office of cultural attaché in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Gazi Husrev-Bey Library in Sarajevo and the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization, is a turning point in the relations of the two countries’ libraries.

The old and precious manuscript of Divan of Hafez is the sole handwritten illustrated copy of Divan of Hafez containing Persian miniatures.

It is kept in Bosnia and Herzegovina under the supervision of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).

Hafez, the great Iranian poet, lived in Shiraz, the current Iranian province of Fars, in the 14th century.

