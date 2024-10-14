Iran calls for ICRC’s condemnation of Zionist crimes

Kazem Gharibabadi, who is on a visit to Geneva to attend an Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) meeting, made the remarks in a meeting on Monday with ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric.

He condoled with the ICRC president over the deaths of a number of the organization’s forces in Zionist attacks, noting that the Zionist regime has expanded its war into Lebanon for impunity against its crimes in Gaza.

The official urged the need for more efforts to establish a ceasefire and facilitate the dispatch of humanitarian supplies to the war-torn areas.

The ICRC president, for her part, briefed the Iranian deputy foreign minister on the measures taken by the ICRC to provide aid to the people in Lebanon, while stressing the need for further facilitating the humanitarian supplies in Gaza and Lebanon.

