Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 13

-- Iran, Russia can meet regional gas needs: NIGC chief

The CEO of the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC) Saeed Tavakoli said that connecting the Iranian and Russian gas networks is very important in supplying energy to the region, describing Iran’s position at the center of the International North-South Corridor (INSTC) as unique.

Participating via videoconference in the 13th St. Petersburg International Gas Forum, Tavakoli highlighted Iran’s significant role due to its capacity to produce over one billion cubic meters of gas daily, its extensive distribution and export network, and its ability to supply energy to regional countries.

-- Pezeshkian: Tehran finalizing gas, power deals with neighbors

President Masoud Pezeshkian says Iran is set to sign agreements with neighboring countries on cooperation in the fields of gas, electricity, transportation, and border markets next month.

Upon arrival in Tehran on Friday, Pezeshkian said his visit to Turkmenistan was of “special importance culturally and economically,” adding that it saw “significant talks” with other senior officials from Turkmenistan, Russia, and Uzbekistan.

-- Iran’s private sector satellites set for Russian launch

Two Iranian satellites, developed by a private sector company, have been sent to Russia on Friday for launch into orbit.

The launch of these satellites, named Kowsar and Hodhod, is considered a major milestone in the history of Iran’s space industry as it signifies the first substantial effort by the country’s private space sector.

-- Children Film Festival Announces Winners

The 36th International Film Festival for Children and Youth in Iran has unveiled winners.

The award ceremony was held in the Iranian city of Isfahan. At the event, there were child and teenage jurors, reporters, as well as Iranian actors, directors, and artists such as Shabnam Moqaddami and Muhammad Hussein Latifi.

Majid Zeinolabedin, the fest’s director, said at the awards ceremony, “I hope that the children of Gaza, Lebanon and all the oppressed children of the world will have peace and happiness next year when we hold” the 2025 edition of the fest.

-- Iran to Launch Center for Studying Primates

A center for studying the primates will be launched by the end of the current Persian calendar year on March 20, 2025, head of the Academic Center for Education, Culture and Research of Iran Hassan Moslemi Nayeeni said.

“More work will be done on artificial and natural intelligence, cognitive science and robotics in the planned said,” he said. The center will attract domestic and foreign researchers, he said.

-- China Unveils Fiscal Stimulus Measures to Revive Growth

China’s finance ministry on Saturday unveiled a fiscal stimulus package aimed at reviving the flagging economy and achieving the government’s growth target, though it did not disclose the size of the new measures.

The ministry said at a press conference that it would “significantly” increase government debt issuance to provide subsidies to low-income households, support the property market, and replenish state banks’ capital as part of efforts to jumpstart economic growth.

-- Ammar festival honors resistance journalists with special award

The 15th edition of the Ammar Popular Film Festival has dedicated a special award to journalists who bravely report on resistance movements, the organizers have announced.

The award is named in honor of prominent Palestinian journalist and activist Wafa Aludaini, who was martyred along with her family in an Israeli air strike in late September, the secretary of the festival Marzieh Hashemi said during a press conference held in Tehran on Saturday.

-- New cross-border payments system pitched at BRICS meeting in Moscow

Russia has proposed a new cross-border payment system to be conducted among BRICS countries to circumvent the western financial system, according to the governor of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

Mohammadreza Frazin, who visited Russia to attend the 2nd BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Banks Governors Meeting, said this new system includes developing a network of commercial banks that can conduct banking transactions in local currencies as well as establishing direct links between central banks.

-- Maritime heritage: key to future tourism and development

The Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman, and the Caspian Sea have provided Iran with unique opportunities to drive and boost economic growth in terms of sea-based tourism.

The uniquely distinct northern and southern coasts of Iran are well-positioned for maritime tourism given their great natural beauty, inviting seaside climates, and extensive coastlines. However, what they need is the development of infrastructure and facilities required for the expansion of the sector.

