Pezeshkian calls for more contribution of academia to Iran’s technological progress

Pezeshkian was speaking at the University of Tehran on Saturday on the occasion of the beginning of the new academic year in Iran.

“We have pinned our hope to the university students and instructors,” he said. “Of course, the industry and production sectors are also of prime importance for the country.”

Pezeshkian urged the university students and professors to take concrete actions to deal with the problems in the country.

He said that he welcomes reasonable remarks regardless of the speakers’ political backgrounds.

The Iranian president called on all experts in various fields including economics, agriculture, industry, culture, and sociology to play a role in line with tackling the local challenges.

In a related development, Minister of Science, Research and Technology of Iran Hossein Simaei called for achieving common solutions to resolve the problems.

He deemed it necessary to rely on critical thinking and science when it comes to finding common solutions.

