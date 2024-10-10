Iran will never give up on its support for resistance: FM Araghchi

According to IRNA, Abbas Araghchi during an interview with Al Jazeera said however that Iran is not looking for war or escalation of tension but is ready for any scenario.

Israelis can test our resolve and determination. We will see how the attack will be and based on that we will decide how to respond but after reviewing carefully, Iran's Foreign Minister told the Qatari channel during his visit to Doha.

Araghchi went on to say that "Israel is looking for a large-scale war and to push some countries into this war", and said that Iran is not the only one that does not want a large-scale war rather everyone knows how disastrous this is.

He emphasized that the resistance is capable of responding to the Zionist regime and that Netanyahu did not achieve his goal in the Gaza war, which is to destroy Hamas, and he will face the same situation in Lebanon.

Araghchi also touched on his recent visit to Lebanon and said he held consultations on how to establish a ceasefire and stop the Israeli massacres, killings and destruction of Gaza and Lebanon.

Regarding his ongoing regional tour, he said Saudi Arabia and Qatar are important regional countries that can play effective role against escalating tension and help stop the war.

