Iran, Russia discuss cooperation on supporting civil rights

The meeting took place in Moscow on Tuesday on the sidelines of a meeting of the heads of inspectorate organizations of the member states of BRICS group of developing countries.

Speaking during the meeting, the Iranian side said that, as two countries which are under the US and Western sanctions, Iran and Russia can give a boost to their cooperation so as to neutralize the impacts of sanctions.

Khodaian also appreciated Russia’s supportive stances for Iran at the United Nations, particularly in the UN Human Rights Committee.

He added that the US and other Western countries have been exploiting the human rights as an instrumental tool.

He referred to the killing of over 40,000 innocent people, including women and children, by the Zionist regime in the tiny Gaza Strip by means of US weapons, regretting that the human rights bodies have kept silent and are turning a blind eye to this brutality.

The Russian official, for his part, said that the leaders of Iran and Russia are determined to promote the level of their strategic relations, adding that finalizing a comprehensive cooperation agreement between the two countries in the near future will turn a new page in bilateral relations.

Krasnov stressed that Iran’s joining the BRICS group is considered as a new chance for multilateral cooperation in line with countering global unilateralism.

Noting that imposition of sanctions on independent countries is one of the main tools used by the US and the Western world to weaken these countries, he added that Iran and Russia can neutralize these sanctions through bilateral cooperation and using the potentials of BRICS, Shanghai Cooperation Organization and the Eurasian Economic Union.

