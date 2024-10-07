Abu Obeidah hails Iran's True Promise operations, calls for cyber Jihad

Speaking on the occasion of the anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, Abu Obeidah said that Gaza is resistant and "I am talking to you" after a year of the operation by the most professional commando forces that shook the enemy and caused changes in the region.

"After the Zionist regime's encroachment on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, settlement building, Judaization and violation of the rights of Palestinian prisoners reached dangerous and unprecedented levels, we dealt strong preventive blows to this regime," he addex.

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman pointed out that the Palestinian nation, despite being abandoned by their neighboring countries and the cowardice of their ruling regimes and their complicity with the enemy, as well as the great power and violence of the enemy and the aggressor forces, persevered and resisted in a mythical way.

Abu Obeidah asked the Muslim ulemas to declare Jihad against the Zionist regime while referring to the threats against the Palestinian nation and Islamic and Christian holy places in this land.

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman also called for the biggest cyber attack by electronic warfare experts against the Zionist enemy.

