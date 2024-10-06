IRGC plays important role in oil facilities’ security: Oil minister

In a visit to Bushehr province on Sunday, Paknezhad met with the commander of the IRGC Navy in district four of Bushehr province, Second Flotilla Admiral Mohammad Hossein Bargahi.

He expressed his gratitude to the IRGC Navy in District Four of Bushehr province for its continuous efforts in maintaining the security of the South Pars Dome Gas-Condensate field.

In a Saturday visit to Assaluyeh, a Persian Gulf port city in southern Iran that hosts the country’s gas production facilities, Paknezhad said that he is not worried about the crises created by enemies of the Islamic Republic.

He told reporters at the Assaluyeh airport that his trip was a normal work trip during which he would make efforts to resolve some of the problems workers face.

