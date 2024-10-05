Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on October 5

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran-Turkey trade hits $11.7b in 2023

The governor general of Iran’s West Azarbaijan Province announced that the annual trade exchanges between Iran and Turkey stood at $11.7 billion in 2024.

Speaking at the 7th joint cooperation meeting of West Azarbaijan Province with Turkey’s border provinces held in Urmia, Mohammad Sadeq Motamedian said that Iran and Turkey are two friendly neighbors that share cultural and social commonalities.

-- Iran, Qatar emphasize finalizing electricity connection studies

The energy officials of Iran and Qatar stressed the need to finalize feasibility studies about the connection of the electricity grids of the two countries.

In a meeting held between Iranian Minister of Energy Abbas Aliabadi and Qatari Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi in Doha on Thursday, held on the sidelines of the Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD), the two sides emphasized the need to finalize and accelerate the feasibility studies related to the process of the connection of the two countries’ electricity grids.

-- Iran’s auto output up 8% in one month: Official

Iran’s auto production in the sixth Iranian month (August 21 to September 21) registered an eight percent growth compared to the previous month (July 21 to August 22), said an industry ministry official.

Mehrdad Khosravi added that 81,509 different models of passenger cars were produced by automakers between August 22 and September 21, 2024.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iranian Researchers Produce Medical Printing Ink

Iranian researchers at a knowledge-based company have achieved the formulation for the color print ink used in photography laboratories and hospitals which contains 70% water and is environmentally-friendly.

“The ink that we have produced is used for photography labs, home use and color printing in hospitals,” said Mohaddeseh Javadian, a research and development expert of the knowledge-based company.

-- Publishers Demand Frankfurt Fair Cut Ties With Israel

Publishers for Palestine, an international coalition of more than 500 publishers, issued an open letter demanding that organizers of the Frankfurt Book Fair (FBF) cut ties with Israel.

In the letter, the coalition, which formed last November, called for Frankfurt to “publicly denounce Israel’s regime of genocide and setter-colonial apartheid against the Palestinian people,” among other demands.

-- A Voyage to Sacred Defense Cinema Town

The Sacred Defense Cinema Town was established in 1994 to initially create a space for making films about the imposed Iraqi war on Iran. The eight-year Iraqi aggression of the 1980s is referred to as “Sacred Defense” in Iran.

The town is located in Shahr-e Rey, 25 kilometers from the Tehran-Qom highway, on a land area of over 550 hectares. The complex includes various locations such as a lake, Iraqi military bases, dry fields, and reed beds. It has hosted many productions in the different genres of Iranian cinema. Many notable films in the fields of Sacred Defense and religious themes have been made here.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Turkish cinemas screening Iranian animation “Kuzugiller”

The Iranian animation “Kuzugiller” co-directed by Hossein Saffarzadegan and Meisam Hosseini has been released in cinemas in Turkey. Beginning on September 27, the animated film is now on screen at 173 cinemas in 45 cities in Turkey, Honaronline reported.

It has previously been screened in Kazakhstan under the title “Romashka, the Pilot”. Its screening in Iran started last week and in the first three days grossed about 60 billion rials ($100,000), which is a new record for the opening of a children movie in the country.

-- IRCS dispatches humanitarian aid to Lebanon

The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) has sent a consignment of relief items to people affected by recent Israeli attacks in Lebanon. The humanitarian aid, including essential items and basic goods, was dispatched this morning (on October 4), IRNA quoted Pirhossein Kolivand, head of the IRCS, as saying.

Since September 23, the Israeli army has been launching an unprecedented, intensive air attack on Lebanon.

-- Iran’s leading tourism cities sign cooperation agreement

In a significant step toward promoting tourism in Iran, the mayors of Yazd, Isfahan, and Shiraz have signed a trilateral cooperation agreement titled the “Golden Triangle of Iran's Tourism.” The signing ceremony was held in Shiraz on Thursday, with the presence of the three city mayors.

The agreement outlines collaborative efforts to enhance tourism in these historical cities. Key points of the agreement include supporting joint research projects aimed at tourism development, utilizing international networks of the three cities, and organizing conferences, workshops, and special visits between them.

