Iran stands firmly with friends in Lebanon: FM Araghchi

Referring to the goals of his visit to Beirut on Friday, Araghchi said, "This visit is for consultations with the Lebanese officials and political consultations on the current developments."

He added, "We have always been and will always be in direct contact with our friends in Lebanon, and now it was necessary to have close consultations”.

Regarding his other goals for his trip to Lebanon, Araghchi pointed to the issue of providing relief to the people, saying, “The issue of providing relief to the Lebanese people who have been displaced due to the brutal bombings and need to assist is also important”.

The top Iranian diplomat described Iran’s solidarity with the people of Lebanon against the crimes committed by the Zionist regime as significant, noting, “The Islamic Republic of Iran has always been and still is a supporter of the Lebanese people, the Shiites, and Hezbollah, and we needed to share this with our friends by being in Beirut and saying that they should be sure that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands firmly with its friends in Lebanon.”

