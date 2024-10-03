Resistance is standing until its last breath: Lebanese MP

We defend our land and soil and we all know Zionist Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's goals, Mousavi said in an interview to a media outlet, according to IRNA's Thursday morning report.

He added that with the amount of support Tel Aviv enjoys from its western backers, the regime is not the only representative of itself but an attempt is being made to impose a reality on the region.

We stick to our positions and the resistance, and it is the Zionist the regime that has violated international laws, Mousavi underlined, adding that “You will see today's successes and achievements of the resistance in future, and we will fulfill our duty against Israel's aggression."

The Lebanese parliamentarian was responding to the questions on the Zionist regime’s attacks on various areas of southern Lebanon that intensified over a week ago and resulted in the martyrdom of Hebollah chief, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

On Wednesday night, the Lebanese Crisis Management Organization announced the martyrdom of 1,928 citizens and injuries of 9,290 others in Israeli aggression against the Arab country.

4399