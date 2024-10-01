Iran will continue to be cradle of resistance: Hezbollah politician

Mahmoud Qomati, a member of Hezbollah’s political council, said on Tuesday that Iran will continue to serve as a cradle for the resistance and will keep playing its sponsorship role for regional resistance groups.

“We do not think that this country will reconsider its support for the Axis of Resistance,” said Qomati, according to remarks he made in Arabic and published by Palestine’s Sama news website.

He said Hezbollah will not consider any proposal for ceasefire with Israel before the regime stops its massacre and genocide in Lebanon.

The politician said that nothing will be able to drive a wedge between Hezbollah and Gaza, where tens of thousands have been killed in nearly a year of Israeli war.

The comments come amid an ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon which has killed more than 1,000 people, including people in Hezbollah’s senior leadership roles.

Hezbollah has vowed it will continue to fight Israel with more strength and determination despite the martyrdom of its leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and several senior commanders in Israeli airstrikes.

