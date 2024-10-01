Oct 1, 2024, 6:26 PM
Journalist ID: 1852
News ID: 85614546
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Iran will continue to serve as cradle of resistance: Hezbollah politician

Oct 1, 2024, 6:26 PM
News ID: 85614546
Iran will continue to serve as cradle of resistance: Hezbollah politician

Tehran, IRNA – A senior politician associated with Hezbollah says the Lebanese resistance group is ensured that Iran will continue to support the resistance despite recent developments in the region.

Mahmoud Qomati, a member of Hezbollah’s political council, said on Tuesday that Iran will continue to serve as a cradle for the resistance and will keep playing its sponsorship role for regional resistance groups. 

“We do not think that this country will reconsider its support for the Axis of Resistance,” said Qomati, according to remarks he made in Arabic and published by Palestine’s Sama news website. 

He said Hezbollah will not consider any proposal for ceasefire with Israel before the regime stops its massacre and genocide in Lebanon. 

The politician said that nothing will be able to drive a wedge between Hezbollah and Gaza, where tens of thousands have been killed in nearly a year of Israeli war. 

The comments come amid an ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon which has killed more than 1,000 people, including people in Hezbollah’s senior leadership roles. 

Hezbollah has vowed it will continue to fight Israel with more strength and determination despite the martyrdom of its leader Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and several senior commanders in Israeli airstrikes.

2050**4261

0 Persons

Tags

Dossier

Your Comment

You are replying to: .