Two police officers martyred in Khash, southeast Iran

The officers lost their lives after gunmen opened fire at their vehicle on Monday.
No further details have been released about the terrorist attack.
In a separate incident in Sistan and Baluchestan province, the governor of the city of Nikshahr announced that four people were martyred and two others wounded in a terrorist attack in Bent County.
One of the wounded people is in critical condition. The attack occurred following a local ceremony.
The border areas of Sistan and Baluchestan province have witnessed recurring terrorist attacks, especially in recent years.
On Sunday, a border guard was killed by armed assailants near the city of Hirmand in Sistan and Baluchestan.
