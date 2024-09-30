Tehran, Moscow working to turn Iran into ‘transit, gas hub’: President

“We believe that if important joint projects between Iran and Russia are implemented, they will create significant capacities for both countries to counter cruel sanctions,” Pezeshkian said during a meeting with visiting Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Monday.

The president underscored that the Iran-Russia partnership not only serves the interests of both nations but will also promote sustainable development, economic growth and integration in the region.

Pezeshkian called for efforts from both sides to ensure the successful execution of the joint projects.

He pointed out that regional cooperation through international organizations like BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) strengthens independent countries, including Iran, Russia, and China, in their efforts to resist US unilateralism.

The Iranian president also noted that the escalating aggression by the Israeli regime, with direct support from the United States, poses a collective threat to the interests of regional nations, necessitating greater collaboration to counter such schemes.

In response, the Russian prime minister reiterated Russia’s desire to enhance and expand interactions with Iran, particularly in energy, industry, transportation, agriculture, healthcare, and cultural sectors.

