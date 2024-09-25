Iran urges more AIIB funding for its infrastructure projects

Hemmati urged for increased financing of Iranian projects by the lender during a meeting on Wednesday with AIIB’s President and Chair of the Board of Directors Jin Liqun.

The two officials, who met on the sidelines of AIIB’s 2024 Annual Meeting in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, reiterated the need for arrangements that could allow Iran to obtain financing from the bank.

Liqun described Iran as an influential member of the AIIB and said the bank is making efforts to provide funding to the country.

The Islamic Republic of Iran became a member of the AIIB in 2015 after purchasing shares in the bank.