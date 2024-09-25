President Pezeshkian warns of escalating regional instability due to Israeli regime’s actions

President Pezeshkian made these remarks during a meeting with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, held on the sidelines of the annual session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York late Tuesday local time.

In the meeting, Pezeshkian stated that France can play a more effective role in preventing the Zionist regime from continuing its crimes.

To prevent further tension and conflict in the region, the Islamic Republic practiced self-restraint towards Israel; however, the regime instead aggravated its crimes in Gaza and started attacking Lebanon, the Iranian president emphasized.

Then, he censured the US and some Western states, including France, for excusing the crimes and claiming that they are being committed by the regime in self-defense.

He went on to criticize the so-called advocates of human rights, who come together to defend an individual if they are abused, but remain silent on the massacre of thousands of innocent people in Gaza and Lebanon.

The president urged Western countries to end to their double standards.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president said his administration seeks unity both within the country and externally, and follows a policy of constructive interaction with neighboring countries.

The Iranian government is also ready to cooperate and interact with European states, he added.

On the issue of Iran’s nuclear program, the president reiterated that the Islamic Republic has never pursued and will not pursue nuclear weapons.

For his part, the French president expressed concern over the situation in the region.

Macron said his country condemns Israeli aggression against Lebanon and makes its all-out effort to put pressure to end the aggression.

A few days ago, President Pezeshkian left Tehran for the New York City to participate in the 79th session of the UNGA, held from September 10-24.

