President Pezeshkian to highlight ‘national empathy’ discourse in UNGA speech

An excerpts of the speech seen by the IRNA on Tuesday showed that Pezeshkian will also highlight rights violations, discrimination, inequality and other practices used by certain entities and countries against others in today’s world.

That will include drawing the global attention to the plight of the in Gaza, where the Israeli regime has killed more than 41,000 innocent people in nearly a year of brutal war against the territory.

The Iranian president will speak about Israel’s designation of schools, hospitals and mosques in Gaza as “legitimate military targets” while urging the world leaders to act to stop the genocide against the Palestinians.

Pezeshkian will also use the UNGA speech to elaborate on the need for more unity among countries in the West Asia region, including Muslim nations that share common values.

The Iranian Presidnet will draw the global attention to the United States’ withdrawal from a landmark international deal on Iran’s nuclear program as a manifestation of “threat-ridden approach in politics and a coercion-driven strategy in the economic domain”.

Pezeshkian’s speech to the UNGA is expected to start at 17:00 New York time.

2050**4261