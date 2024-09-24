Pezeshkian’s UN speech widely reflected by Arabic, int’l media

Pezeshkian’s speech was widely reflected by the Arabic-language media, particularly his remarks on the Zionist crimes in the region, with Qatar's Al Jazeera highlighting his emphasis on the necessity of stopping the regime's deadly aggression against the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

We want peace for everyone and we do not seek war or conflict with any one, Al Jazeera cited Pezeshkian as saying.

Al Jazeera also touched on the Iranian president's statements on the nuclear issue and his call for the need of other parties to fulfill their obligations under the 2015 deal.

Saudi Arabia new networks, Al Arabiya and Al Hadeth, also covered the Iranian president’s speech and highlighted his words about the Israeli aggressions against Gaza and Lebanon and quoted him as saying that “the terrorism of the Zionist regime in Lebanon will not go unanswered”.

These two networks also quoted Pezeshkian’s call that Iran is ready to improve its relations with the whole world.

The Iranian president’s speech directing on Israeli crimes in Gaza and Lebanon attracted the special attention of the Lebanese media networks, especially Al Ahed, Al Manar, Al Mayadeen and Al Nashreh.

"The aggression against the Gaza Strip must be stopped and the international community must not remain silent in the face of the ongoing killings in Lebanon, " Al Manar channel quoted Pezeshkian.

Iraqi media also gave a special coverage of the speech, Al-Ahed news channel quoted his words that the only way to end the 70-year nightmare of insecurity in West Asia and the world is to restore the right to self-determination of the Palestinian people.

Baghdad Al-Youm cited Pezeshkian’s remarks about the Israeli assassination of Iranian scientists and quests (a reference to the recent killing of Hamas chief, Islamil Haniyeh) as well as the regime’s support for Daesh and other terrorists.

According to this news network, the Iranian president urged the international community to immediately stop the violence and establish a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and stop Israel's insane brutality in Lebanon before it sets the region and the world on fire.

Al Sumaria and Al Arabi were other news channels that gave a positive assessment of Iran’s president UNGA speech.

Look at the contemporary history of the region!" Iran has never initiated any war and has only heroically defended itself against the aggression of others and made the aggressors regret it, Al Sumaria News quoted him.

Reuters also wrote in its coverage of Pezeshkian's speech, in which, he denounced Israel’s genocide in Gaza and demanded an immediate end to the indiscriminate killing of the defenseless Palestinians.

This news agency also touched on the president’s remark that Iran is ready to end the nuclear standoff with the West and his call for the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict through dialogue.

"We are looking for peace for everyone and have no intention of conflict with any country." Reuters quoted an excerpt from President Pezeshkian’s address to the UNGA and concluded that Iran is against war and insists on the need to end the military conflict in Ukraine.

The New York Times gave a positive assessment of the speech delivered by the Iranian president on Tuesday and said Pezeshkian seeks to bring Iran into a new era.

He, who became president of Iran a few months ago, told world leaders that his election campaign was based on reforms and interaction with the world and that he intends to bring Iran into "a new era", the American newspaper wrote according to IRNA's Wednesday morning report.

The daily also highlighted Pezeshkian's strong criticism of the Israeli regime for its crimes against humanity.

The website of the Sky News TV channel quoted the Iranian President's speech at the United Nations and wrote that Israel's terrorism in Lebanon cannot go unanswered.

The responsibility for all the consequences will be on the governments that have thwarted all the global efforts to end this terrible disaster, the media said citing Pezeshkian.

According to Sky News, Iran's president also called for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and urged world leaders to end it before Israel's brutality in Lebanon engulfs the region and the world.

