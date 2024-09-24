EU should keep lines of communication with Iran open: Borrell

Borrell made the remarks in a press conference on Tuesday after the informal meeting of EU Foreign Ministers in New York.

In reaction to the question about his meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister, he said, “Yes, I am going to have a meeting with my Iranian counterpart [Abbas Araghchi]. I always do it. This is my seventh, and last United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). I always meet with the Iranian minister. Unhappily, I am sorry, the last one was killed in a helicopter accident.”

He added, “I know the new Minister because I have been working with him in the past. We will discuss everything and in particular the nuclear deal.”

“We have to keep the lines of communication with Iran open. Whatever we disagree on, whatever we think we are not doing in the right way”, he further noted.

He said, “There is a new President in Iran. The new President of Iran has been meeting with the President of the European Union Council; it is normal. We have to continue having lines of communication with Iran.”

“That is why my Political Director [Deputy Secretary General, Enrique Mora] attended the inauguration in Iran. We will continue discussing with Iran,” he added.

President Pezeshkian, who is visiting New York to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, met and held talks with Charles Michel on Monday and expressed the views and stances of the Islamic Republic regarding different issues.

