Sep 24, 2024, 1:32 PM
Iran ready to exchange experiences with Cuba in communications field

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Sattar Hashemi has said that Iranian private companies are ready to exchange experiences in Cuba.

Hashemi was speaking at a webinar meeting on Monday with his Cuban counterpart Mayra Arevich Marin.

During the webinar, the Iranian minister said that Iran and Cuba are expanding their cooperation in various fields of communications and information technology.

He called for reviewing of previous MoUs signed between the two countries in the field of communication and information technology.

Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology also announced the readiness of Iranian companies in the 40th Havana Exhibition, saying that attending this exhibition can provide joint cooperation in other fields between the two countries.

Mayra Arevich Marin, for her part, emphasized the strengthening of relations between the two countries in various fields.

She invited her Iranian counterpart to visit Cuba for the 40th Havana International Exhibition and 19th meeting of the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation between Iran and Cuba.

