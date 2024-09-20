Israel to face crushing response for acts of terror in Lebanon: IRGC commander

In his letter to Hezbollah chief, Major General Salami condemned "the terrorist crime of the occupying regime, which resulted in the martyrdom and mass injury of beloved Lebanese nationals and Hezbollah fighters".

"I declare that such terrorist acts, that are undoubtedly due to the desperation and successive failures of the Zionist regime, will soon be met with a crushing response from the resistance front and we will witness complete destruction of this cruel and criminal regime," he said.

General Salami praised Nasrallah and Hezbollah resistance fighters, as well as the Lebanese nation, for supporting the Palestinians in their struggle against the Israeli occupation.

"Almighty God has granted this special blessing to Your Excellency and the resistance fighters and the great people of Lebanon to come to the field with body, soul and the soul of your loved ones without a moment's delay to defend the oppressed of Palestine, especially the great men and women of Gaza and turn the scene of the disgraceful and beastly crime of the disgraced Zionists into a fragrant flower garden of resistance, success and victory of God's dignified men," he wrote.

General Salami touched on Hezbollah's operations over the past year, especially Operation Arbaeen Day last month in response to Israel's assassination of top military commander Fuad Shukr, saying they have shaken the security, intelligence and military bases of the "treacherous and usurping regime".

"The enemy, incapable of face-to-face confrontation, commits crimes behind the front line and magnifies the achievement of the crime in order to delay its demise and hide the scandal of its successive defeats from the world.

"This itself is a new big defeat and God is ever on the watch for criminals," he added, citing Verse 14 of Chapter 89 in the Qur'an.

