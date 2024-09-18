Some JCPOA parties fail to live up to their commitments: Iranian official

Kamalvandi made the comment on Wednesday in a meeting with a senior official of the Italian foreign ministry in Vienna, on the sidelines of the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The Iranian official said that the friendly country of Italy is expected to elaborate on Iran’s stance during meetings by European states.

He also said Iran is subject to most of regular inspections by the IAEA, adding that the country’s nuclear program is transparent.

The Italian official said on his part that ties between Tehran and Rome are historical, and that Italy’s policy is based on détente. Therefore, he added, Italy will make efforts to bring forward Iran’s stance at European meetings.

Earlier on Wednesday, Kamalvandi also met with representatives of Russia’s Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, discussing scientific and technical cooperation.

