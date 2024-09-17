Sep 17, 2024, 11:36 PM
Pezeshkian: Iranians are not warmongers; I will defend Iranian people's rights at UN

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian underlined that Iranians are not belligerent and quarrelsome, and said that next week he will go to UN in New York to defend the rights of the Iranian people.

"We are not warmongers and we are not looking for a fight and to conquer the country. In the past 200 years, you have not seen Iran invade a country even once in history, but they have made a face of us that is unfair," President Pezeshkian said.

The Iranian president continued that they have imposed all the problems on us.

"They have established the Zionist regime in the region and armed it to the teeth, then they tell us that you should not have any weapons that the Zionists can bomb us whenever they want," President Pezeshkian added.

The Iranian president reiterated that look at it from any angle, it is against human rights and international laws, masculinity and humanity.

President Pezeshkian stressed that if they are going to say force, "we will not bow to force".

